Contrasting Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Boston Omaha shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 2 0 3.00 Groupon 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Boston Omaha and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Boston Omaha currently has a consensus price target of $36.50, suggesting a potential upside of 91.50%. Groupon has a consensus price target of $7.98, suggesting a potential upside of 28.84%. Given Boston Omaha’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boston Omaha is more favorable than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha -14.23% -2.43% -1.82% Groupon -40.87% -161.07% -10.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boston Omaha and Groupon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $81.23 million 7.35 $7.14 million ($0.42) -45.38 Groupon $599.09 million 0.32 -$237.61 million ($7.67) -0.81

Boston Omaha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon. Boston Omaha is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Groupon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Groupon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015. Boston Omaha Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

