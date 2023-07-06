Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $184.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $182.12 on Monday. Marriott International has a one year low of $133.54 and a one year high of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $168.63. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,449,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,016,000 after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,969,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,982,000 after buying an additional 74,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

