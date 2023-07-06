Analyzing Kaleido Biosciences (KLDO) & Its Competitors

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO – Free Report) is one of 372 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kaleido Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kaleido Biosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaleido Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors 760 1429 4067 41 2.54

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 104.83%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaleido Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors -10,613.35% -66.26% -20.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Kaleido Biosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaleido Biosciences $1.10 million N/A N/A Kaleido Biosciences Competitors $114.76 million -$7.44 million 0.28

Kaleido Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaleido Biosciences. Kaleido Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Kaleido Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kaleido Biosciences has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaleido Biosciences’ peers have a beta of -0.20, indicating that their average stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kaleido Biosciences beats its peers on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Kaleido Biosciences

(Free Report)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease. It also develops programs for the treatment of multi drug resistant infection, chronic kidney disease, atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, cardio-metabolic syndrome, immuno-oncology, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company has collaboration agreements with Institute Gustave Roussy, Washington University, and Janssen. Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.