Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMCI shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,640.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average is $128.37. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $270.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.