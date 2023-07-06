Head-To-Head Analysis: AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) versus Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) and AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kinetik and AltaGas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 5 3 0 2.38 AltaGas 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.23%. AltaGas has a consensus target price of $32.21, suggesting a potential upside of 80.17%. Given AltaGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AltaGas is more favorable than Kinetik.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. AltaGas pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Kinetik pays out 232.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AltaGas pays out 136.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

28.7% of AltaGas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Kinetik shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and AltaGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik 4.58% -16.97% 2.46% AltaGas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and AltaGas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $1.21 billion 4.14 $250.72 million $1.29 27.22 AltaGas N/A N/A N/A $1.10 16.28

Kinetik has higher revenue and earnings than AltaGas. AltaGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinetik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinetik beats AltaGas on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services. Kinetik Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About AltaGas

(Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers. This segment also provides interstate natural gas transportation and storage services. The Midstream segment engages in the natural gas gathering and extraction with 1.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of extraction processing capacity and approximately 1.2 Bcf/d of raw field gas processing capacity; natural gas gathering and extraction business; fractionation and liquids handling business; and natural gas and natural gas liquids marketing activities. It also engages in LPG exports and distribution, logistics, trucking and rail terminals, and liquid storage businesses. In addition, the company operates gas-fired power generation and distribution assets with a generating capacity of 508 MW of power in California. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers primarily in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. AltaGas Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.