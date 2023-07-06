Financial Contrast: Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) versus Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY)

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Free Report) and Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Acer and Socket Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Acer alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Socket Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.26 Socket Mobile $21.24 million 0.49 $90,000.00 ($0.16) -9.00

This table compares Acer and Socket Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Socket Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Acer. Socket Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.7% of Socket Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Acer and Socket Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer N/A N/A N/A Socket Mobile -6.48% -6.24% -4.32%

About Acer

(Free Report)

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, beverages, and AI media. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, system development and integration; intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services; and investment funds. In addition, the company repairs and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computer, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; operates platform for client service and products sale; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality and advisory related services. In addition, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; property management business; operates and maintains eSports platform; and human resources and project service, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Socket Mobile

(Free Report)

Socket Mobile, Inc. provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education. It provides cordless data capture devices that connect through Bluetooth and work with applications running on smartphones, mobile computers, and tablets. The company also offers SocketScan and DuraScan 700 series, companion scanners and 800 series, attachable scanners; and DuraSled, a barcode scanning sled that protects phones from impact damage and provides charging solutions. In addition, it provides D600, a handheld model to reads and writes various types of electronic SmartTags and transfers data with near-field communication (NFC); S550, a contactless membership card reader/writer; and S370 product that supports barcode scanning, and NFC reading and writing technologies. Further, the company offers SocketCam C820, a software-based barcode scanner; software developer kits, such as CaptureSDK that enables the App providers to modify captured data, control the placement of the barcoded or RFID data in their applications, and control the feedback to the user. It serves retail, commercial, industrial, manufacturing, transportation, and logistics industries through a network of distributors, online resellers, and application providers, as well as online stores. The company was formerly known as Socket Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Socket Mobile, Inc. in April 2008. Socket Mobile, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.