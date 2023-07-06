BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) to Raise $5 Million in IPO

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (BGLC) plans to raise $5 million in an IPO on Friday, July 14th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 1,300,000 shares at a price of $4.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. generated $11.3 million in revenue and $110,000 in net income.

Network 1 Financial Securities acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is NOT an IPO. This is a NASDAQ uplisting from the OTCQB Marketplace for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. The company is incorporated in Wyoming, although it is based in Malaysia.) BioNexus Gene Lab Corp., through our wholly owned subsidiary Chemrex Corporation Sdn Bhd., focuses on the sale of chemical raw materials for the manufacture of industrial, medical, appliance, aero, automotive, mechanical, and electronic industries in the Southeast Asia region. These countries include Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Furthermore, the Company is also in the business of developing and providing safe, effective, and non-invasive liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of disease risks derived from evidence-based research to minimize treatment costs and improve patient management on his current health status. Our non-invasive blood tests provide analysis of changes in RNA to detect the potential risk of 11 different diseases.Â We focus on chemical raw material products. We purchase raw chemical materials, mostly FRP, from domestic and international manufacturers and sell them to customers in Southeast Asia Maldives Islands, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Africa. The FRP and other raw materials we offer are used to produce a wide variety of goods, including handrails, bench tops, automotive and aero parts, cleanroom panels, and covers for various instruments used in manufacturing. As of Sept. 30, 2022, 90% of our revenue are from the sales of FRP and other raw materials. We provide non-invasive blood tests to analyze changes in RNA to detect the potential risk of 11 different diseases by biomarkers in Malaysia. These diseases include eight cancers (nasopharyngeal, lung, liver, stomach, breast, cervical, prostate and colon), two bowel diseases (colitis and Crohnâ€™s) and osteoarthritis. As of Sept. 30, 2022, 10% of our revenue are from the sales of non-invasive blood tests. **Note: Revenue and net income are for the 12 months that ended Sept. 30, 2022. (Note: BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. filed its S-1 on Feb. 14, 2023, for its NASDAQ uplisting from the OTCQB Marketplace.) “.

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. was founded in 2004 and has 29 employees. The company is located at Unit 02, Level 10, Tower B, Vertical Business Suite Bangsar South, 8 Jalan Kerinchi 59200 Kuala Lumpur Malaysia and can be reached via phone at 60 1221-26512 or on the web at http://www.chemrex.com.my/.

Receive News & Ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.