Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CANO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cano Health to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Cano Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CANO opened at $1.27 on Friday. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Cano Health had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $866.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,857.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 929,103 shares of company stock worth $1,253,328. Company insiders own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after buying an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,398,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 841,251 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cano Health by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cano Health by 11,402.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cano Health by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 149,752 shares during the last quarter. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

