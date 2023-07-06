Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.20.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 112,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,027,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $19,325,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Stock Down 0.3 %

Novavax stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $635.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.64. Novavax has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $76.77.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 88.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novavax Company Profile

(Free Report

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

