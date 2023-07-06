Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Rises By 23.3%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 354,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,366.0 days.

Asahi Group Stock Performance

Asahi Group stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. Asahi Group has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

