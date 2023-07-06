Head to Head Contrast: Reed’s (NYSE:REED) & Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) and Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Reed’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A Reed’s -35.75% N/A -64.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.4% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Reed’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus target price of $69.38, suggesting a potential upside of 6.00%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is more favorable than Reed’s.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and Reed’s’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $18.25 billion 1.64 $1.59 billion N/A N/A Reed’s $53.04 million 0.14 -$20.06 million ($8.19) -0.35

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s.

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Reed’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas. It sells its products to natural food and gourmet retailers, grocery store chains, mass merchants, club stores, convenience and drug stores, liquor stores, industrial cafeterias, and on-premise bars and restaurants, as well as directly to consumers through www.drinkreeds.com. The company was formerly known as Original Beverage Corporation and changed its name to Reed's, Inc. in 2001. Reed's, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

