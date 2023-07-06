Reviewing SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) & Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) and SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and SMA Solar Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 1 3 0 2.75 SMA Solar Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

Beam Global currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 168.03%. SMA Solar Technology has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential downside of 47.86%. Given Beam Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $31.25 million 4.58 -$19.68 million ($2.10) -4.89 SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A ($2.91) -40.20

This table compares Beam Global and SMA Solar Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SMA Solar Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beam Global. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beam Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and SMA Solar Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -67.96% -76.82% -50.80% SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Beam Global beats SMA Solar Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

