StockNews.com Downgrades Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRK. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $113.69 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.52 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $288.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

