Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

MO opened at $45.98 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

