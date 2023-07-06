Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 0.81. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,490,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,351,000 after buying an additional 614,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after buying an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 392,727 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 3,118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 367,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,692,000 after purchasing an additional 336,375 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 194,700 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

