IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMAX. B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $920.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

