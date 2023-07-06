FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.11.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $248.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $250.37. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

