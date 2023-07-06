FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.11.
FedEx Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $248.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $250.37. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx
In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total transaction of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,432 shares of company stock valued at $38,748,669. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of FedEx
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 36.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.
