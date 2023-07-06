GATX (NYSE:GATX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sidoti assumed coverage on GATX in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of GATX opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.05. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $130.14.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.98 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 12.16%. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $323,518.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,649 shares in the company, valued at $578,475.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $970,704.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,420,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,306,000 after acquiring an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,794,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,071,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,021,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

