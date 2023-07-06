Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $137.00 at Evercore ISI

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $141.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $108.81 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.64.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $700.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

