Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

BMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.80.

BMI opened at $141.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $76.88 and a 12 month high of $156.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.40.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.73 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

