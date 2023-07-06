American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $144.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its 200-day moving average is $147.92.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

