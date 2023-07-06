CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

CVR Energy stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 109.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,456,000 after buying an additional 2,432,131 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,431,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 355.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after buying an additional 661,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,619,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CVR Energy by 25.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,783,000 after buying an additional 474,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

