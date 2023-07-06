StockNews.com Upgrades Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to Hold

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. The company has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

