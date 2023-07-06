Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

NYSE:SWX opened at $64.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,023,128.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,142,875 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 940,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth $11,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 64,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

