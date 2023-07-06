Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $232.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.94.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,061 shares of company stock worth $43,056,105. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

