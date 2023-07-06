StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 129,662 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 148,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108,534 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44,834 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

(Free Report)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.