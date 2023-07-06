StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance
Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($10.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($10.19). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
