ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.
ADMA Biologics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.
Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ADMA Biologics Company Profile
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADMA Biologics
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.