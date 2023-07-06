ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.62 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.35 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. Research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

