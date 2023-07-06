Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $405,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

