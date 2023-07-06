Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SAVE opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.14. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 75.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

