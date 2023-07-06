StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Digital Ally Stock Down 0.2 %

DGLY stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Digital Ally has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Ally ( NASDAQ:DGLY Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative net margin of 54.60% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 449.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

