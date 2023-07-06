CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) PT Raised to $18.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $51,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $69,873.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $179,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,495 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

