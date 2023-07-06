Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Fluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.32. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Insider Activity at Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Schulke bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 272,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,800 shares of company stock worth $41,170. Insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fluent by 204.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

