Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) PT Raised to $355.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $310.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.70.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $315.33 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $159.62 and a 1-year high of $327.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.87 and its 200 day moving average is $269.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.87, for a total value of $167,095.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,207.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total transaction of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,404.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.87, for a total transaction of $167,095.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,207.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,955 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,652. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

