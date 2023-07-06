StockNews.com Upgrades Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) to “Hold”

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CMP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. CL King cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

CMP opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.99). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $411.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 466,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,342,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,333,000 after buying an additional 276,135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 64,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 23,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

