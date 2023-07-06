Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Glaukos from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $69.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $71.86.

Insider Activity

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 59,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,784 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Glaukos by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after buying an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after buying an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,719,000 after buying an additional 44,555 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

