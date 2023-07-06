Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $73.39.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brink's had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brink's will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brink’s by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $4,696,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Brink’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

