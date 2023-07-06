Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO opened at $66.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $73.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brink’s

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 191.3% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Brink’s by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,680,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brink’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $4,696,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Brink’s by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,543,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

