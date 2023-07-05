Private Ocean LLC Has $30,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 928 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.