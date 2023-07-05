Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 122.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.27.

Tesla stock opened at $279.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $886.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total transaction of $2,552,865.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,249,350.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,980 shares of company stock worth $12,295,859. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

