Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
