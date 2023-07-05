Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $289.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.