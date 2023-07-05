Presilium Private Wealth LLC Buys 280 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,225,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,449,000 after buying an additional 479,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after buying an additional 526,492 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23,359.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,395,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 15,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,765,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,443,000 after buying an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.71 and its 200 day moving average is $374.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.