Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Oak Harvest Investment Services’ Largest Position

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.4% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,548,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.93. The firm has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

