Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $406.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.22. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

