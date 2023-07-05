1,564 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

