West Oak Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,558 shares of company stock worth $42,642,026. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.44.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $254.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 404.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $256.83.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

