Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $158,416,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,147,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,727,000 after buying an additional 398,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $162.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.81. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.