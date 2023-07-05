Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 2,250 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,708.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

CSCO opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.