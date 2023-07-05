Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group increased its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 861.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,534,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,625,000 after buying an additional 6,750,728 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $66,541,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

