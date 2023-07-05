Cassia Capital Partners LLC Has $595,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after acquiring an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

