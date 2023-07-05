Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.
Shares of TGT opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $125.08 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
